US tech firm offering distance learning solution to DepEd MIMAROPA

The company RightSize Education Technologies, Inc., which has been operating in the Philippines for 14 years, said it is offering free use of its SPLAT or Supporting Parents, Learners, Administrators and Teachers platform as part of its corporate social responsibiity (CSR) program.

An American software company is offering the Department of Education (DepEd) in MIMAROPA the free use of a learning software it has developed to facilitate distance learning in lieu of face-to-face classes.

Christopher Hancock, president of RightSize Education Technologies, Inc., said that SPLAT and SPLAT Courses are designed to support the Philippine Learning Continuity Plan (LCP) of the Department of Education in response to the challenges brought about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hancock, in an online press conference Monday, described the software as being designed to facilitate distance learning while allowing parents to become more involved in their children’s education.

The US firm said they want to help in making sure that students will be able to get the support they need in undertaking distance learning.

Hancock said that they have designed their software to allow educators to send out information to their learners including textbook, presentation and audio tracks which students could listen to in their choice of language.

He said that all a student will need is a smart phone to be able to access the learning materials sent to them through the system, and will rely on the cellular signal to transfer data.

“We believe that is what they really have, which is in general, a smartphone,” he said. “They don’t have always internet with unlimited number of kilobits per week, they have gadget with maybe no data.

Hancock said the SPLAT can engage the parents themselves so that they are able to guide their children to complete their learning requirements.

The company is hoping to roll out their project to areas with no internet and only have electricity in certain parts of the day, and has proposed to undertake it in MIMAROPA.

“When we rolled this out to a lot of schools who had no internet and only electricity in certain parts of the day. That is true that some of your mountainous regions and some of you island regions and we had very good success,” he said.

To address the difference of language and dialects of every schools in different parts of the country, Hancock said they developed a feature in the software that would give three choices to the learner and educator of the language they prefer to use.

Currently, Hancok said the Region V has expressed interest on the SPLAT and that one of their focus area is the Cordillera Administrative Region.

“We are getting ready that just in case we are widely successful and lots of places implement this, we are ready,” he said.

Hancock said that they hope to chose 30 schools nationwide for one-year trial of the program.

“This is really a CSR and we want to help kids in public schools first and once we’re good to that, then private (school) but we just opened it up,” he said.

“We are not in the driver’s seat on this, we are service providers, we have a software that helps schools with student information system (SIS) and the LMS part or learning management system is a small piece of this. We’d like to roll this out somewhat slowly just so we get better at it,” he added.

The group said that they are still waiting for a response from DepEd MIMAROPA on their proposal.

“We keep on following up with the region of MIMAROPA but always we are told that the letter is with the regional director. Until now, we haven’t got any successful answer from them,” he said.

