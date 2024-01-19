The US Armed Forces Special Operations Command Pacific paid a courtesy visit to Governor Dennis Socrates on Wednesday in preparation for the upcoming Tempest Wind 2024 drill, scheduled to take place in Palawan later this year.

Tempest Wind, a bilateral inter-agency law enforcement counter-terrorism drill involving the governments of the Philippines and the United States, had a prior iteration in the country in September of the previous year.

Its primary objective is to bolster inter-operability, preparedness, and the ability to respond effectively in the face of global threats.

The visiting U.S. delegation was comprised of Major Scott Leuthner, Sgt. Major Jessie Heinne, Steve Wratthal, John Ascenzo, and Scott Lidick. Accompanying them were representatives from the Palawan Provincial Police Office, led by Director P/Col. Carlito Narag Jr.

Zaldy Ablaña from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), Bantay Palawan Program Manager Dir. P/Gen. Reynaldo Jagmis (Ret), and Atty. Lara Cacal from the Provincial Legal Office, were also in the meeting with Governor Socrates.