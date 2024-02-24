The United States and the Philippines inaugurated a training center for response to biological and chemical threats, an initiative seen as a step in public health and security and further strengthening the bond between the two nations in their commitment to safety.

The National Virtual Training Center (NVTC) was inaugurated on February 21 in Silang, Cavite, and is expected to enhance the training of public health personnel, veterinary health workers, and first responders in addressing biological and chemical threats.

“This facility will house a lecture hall for classroom-setting trainings, a practical biological diagnostics laboratory classroom for hands-on biosafety and biosecurity trainings, and a virtual reality room equipped with headsets to provide an opportunity to train virtually on a chemical security curriculum,” U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Program Manager Corey Erff said.

Funded by the DTRA Biological Threat Reduction Program (BTRP) and Chemical Security Elimination (CSE) Program, the center is an advanced multi-million dollar facility featuring state-of-the-art training and laboratory spaces.

The National Virtual Training Center in Silang, Cavite opens its doors to Philippine government agencies, academia, and industry partners for advanced training in detecting and responding to biological and chemical security threats.

It aims to improve both the scope and caliber of training programs across various fields of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear security.

“The construction of the NVTC, and any future collaboration, is carried out by the United States government in close collaboration with the Philippine government, ensuring strict adherence to Philippine laws. By working together, these projects will continue to ensure the safety and well-being of Filipino citizens,” Erff added.

The NVTC will enable the Philippines to boost its ability to train both existing and upcoming laboratory specialists and first responders. This training will focus on detecting and preventing threats from weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

The inauguration of the NVTC was attended by Philippines Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Serafin Barretto Jr., National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) Director General Ricardo De Leon, Philippine Public Safety College (PPSC) President Ferdinando Sevilla, and representatives from the Department of Health, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Office of the President, and the University of the Philippines.

“The NVTC will be a tool for the country to address emerging threats and provide continuing education to public safety practitioners following international standards,” NICA Director General De Leon said.

“The NVTC will help to achieve the goal of having a peaceful and safe nation, resilient against Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) threats and free from WMDs,” he added.

The DILG and PPSC will oversee the operations of the NVTC, which will be open for use by all government departments and academic and industry partners.

DTRA’s BTRP and CSE programs are working with Philippine government agencies to develop an operational framework to ensure the facility promotes long-term, sustainable threat reduction efforts.