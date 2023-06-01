The US Military and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) jointly inaugurated on Wednesday a humanitarian building and disaster relief center in Barangay Luzviminda, which will play a crucial role in saving lives, mitigating suffering, and supporting affected communities in their journey towards recovery and resilience.

Western Command (WESCOM) chief Vice Adm. Alberto Carlos and Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron attended the event to witness the ceremonial turnover of the newly-constructed building.

Representing the US Military, Ensign Huy D. Duong, Platoon Leader of the US Naval Mobile Construction Brigade, and Chief Petty Officer Adam Merril of the US Pacific Fleet, handed over the key of the building to Bayron, who then passed it on to Barangay Captain Lady Gemand.

According to WESCOM, the completion of this collaborative project highlights the strong partnership and cooperation between the US Military and the AFP.

Carlos emphasized the importance of collective efforts to enhance the community’s resilience and preparedness in the face of future disasters during the turnover ceremony.

