A defense expert and former senior U.S. naval officer has urged the Philippines to focus on rallying the international community towards creating a stronger international pressure on Beijing amidst China’s increased aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

Retired USN Carl O. Schuster pointed out that China, while it has become increasingly aggressive in asserting control over the entire South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea, has become more vulnerable to public opinion owing mainly to its faltering economy.

Schuster stressed that international condemnation of its actions in the West Philippine Sea will send a strong message to Beijing.

“But without a strong backing, it is not enough against “totalitarian leaders like Xi to back off,” he said.

Schuster believes that Chinese President Xi Jinping has deliberately ramped up its agression in the disputed maritime region if only to demonstrate political strength in the eyes of his domestic audience and ease local anxiety over the current economic difficulties facing China.

China’s recent string of controversies has resulted in several economic and political setbacks that are forcing President Xi to act “strong” in hopes of intimidating not just the international community but even Communist Party members who may be displeased with Xi’s regime.

Schuster said “dialogue without results are useless,” and therefore, recommended the Philippines to make the first move in establishing regular consultations with its allies- particularly the United States.

“Regular consultations not only serve as a good first step in deterring Chinese aggression, they also shape future bilateral actions between the Philippines and its allies. The U.S. must make China’s actions a condition for dialogue,” he said.

He described the recent incident where Chinese naval vessels deployed a water cannon to deter a Philippine supply boat enroute to Ayungin Shoal as a “criminal activity” in the country’s sovereign waters.

Schuster has served in the United States Navy as a former Director of Operations at US Pacific Command’s Joint Intelligence Center near Pearl Harbor, and is currently a professor at the Hawaii Pacific University’s Diplomacy and Military Science Program.

The National Youth Movement for the West Philippine Sea (NYMWPS) has also condemned China’s intensifying illegal and brazen aggressive activities in the Philippine’s exclusive economic zone.

Schuster believes the latest major provocation by China is yet another test of what the Philippines is willing to do and how it will respond to this attack.

Schuster also proposed that the Philippines consider constructing an airfield on Palawan and establishing a military presence nearby to serve as further deterrence.

When asked on whether he thinks the Philippines should sponsor a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly- the defense expert agreed because “this will reinforce the 2016 Arbitral Award.”

He said that such a resolution would hurt China’s reputation and humiliate it before the international community which can hurt its economy and trade.

Schuster encouraged the Philippines to expand its horizons toward becoming less dependent on China, economically.

“The Philippines has an appeal in the U.S., India, and parts of Africa, and South America. The Philippines also has a strong asset in its Information Technology Industry and its strong English speaking population- this is a strength to encourage more investment to divert from China to the Philippines.”

He also encouraged the Philippine Navy to invest into submarines and drones to patrol the West Philippine Sea.