The Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of the United States Department of State has donated three container vans to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) to use as storage for evidence collected during enforcement operations.

The PCSD Staff said the donation was part of the USDS’ commitment to “prosecutorial efforts” for environmental causes and will help strengthen their capacities for law enforcement and investigations.

The container vans, which costs P1,757,301.72 million, had been converted into evidence facilities that will be used to store, for custody or disposition all the evidence seized through PCSDS Enforcement Operations to ensure proper handling and chain of custody.

This is in accordance with PCSD Evidence Procedure Policy and PCSD Adjudication Board (PAB) rules.

