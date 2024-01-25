The International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL)-United States Forest Service (USFS) handed over three satellite internet connection units to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) in an effort to enhance communication and connectivity for the successful investigation and prosecution of environmental crimes in Palawan.

During a ceremony on Monday, January 22, PCSDS Executive Director Atty. Teodoro Jose Matta expressed gratitude for the donation, highlighting the significance of strong partnerships in environmental protection.

Designed to provide high-speed internet connectivity even in remote areas of Palawan, the satellite units will strengthen the operations of PCSDS’s Wildlife Enforcement Section, ‘Sumbong App,’ and Palawan Environmental Enforcement Network (PALAWEEN) initiatives.

The Legal Services Section (LSS) expects them to enhance the handling and disposition of cases through their Case Management System (CMS).

Following the donation ceremony, a tour of the PCSDS biodiversity resource center showcased conservation efforts, featuring shipping containers transformed into evidence facilities.

The INL-USFS expressed its commitment to supporting PCSDS in combating illegal logging, wildlife poaching, and trafficking of forest products and wildlife by providing technical assistance to the local enforcement agency.