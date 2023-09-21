Several schools along the Tagusao Shore area in Brooke’s Point have been identified as beneficiaries in a United States Department of Defense initiative to distribute school supplies to children.

Some 252 students from selected schools around the area are expected to benefit from the program.

According to the Municipal Information Office, local government and Department of Education (DepEd) officials conducted discussions with members of the US Department of Defense in a meeting held Tuesday, September 19.

The target beneficiaries are the schools located in the Tagusao Shore area falling under the town’s north district.

Municipal Administrator Edgar Lacandazo and District Supervisor Mary Jane Virrey expressed their gratitude for the assistance provided to the students, particularly given the challenges they faced during the recent widespread flooding in the town.