‘Ursula’ to pass through north Palawan

The Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) activated its emergency operations center (EOC) Tuesday afternoon to prepare for light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Cuyo islands.

The Palawan provincial government has geared up for Typhoon Ursula, with the storm expected to traverse Northern Palawan as it moves westward one day before Christmas.

PDRRMO officer Jeremias Y. Alili in an advisory alerted residents of Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, San Vicente, Roxas, Calamian Islands, and Cuyo Islands.

“Wala pa namang pre-emptive evacuations pero nasa municipal level ang order for evacuation,” Alili said.

Northern Palawan was placed under typhoon cyclone wind signal No. 1 by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) based on its bulletin as of 2 p.m.

Some 102 passengers of Milagrosa Shipping Lines were reportedly stranded in Cuyo aboard a vessel from Iloilo to Puerto Princesa City.

A no sail policy has been enforced for small fishing boats and other small sea crafts in the municipalities of Coron, Cuyo, and El Nido.

Food items were also secured in case the situation escalates.

