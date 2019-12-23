‘Ursula’ to affect Calamianes Group of Islands on December 25

Ursula (international name: Phanfone) may be the last weather disturbance to affect the country in 2019.

Tropical Storm Ursula may affect the Calamianes Group of Islands, including Cuyo island town, on December 25.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) local chief Sonny Pajarilla said Monday that Ursula (international name: Phanfone) may also be the last weather disturbance to affect the country in 2019.

“Makakaapekto ‘yan sa Palawan, tatama sa Cuyo at Calamianes area sa [December] 25 ng bandang tanghali hanggang hapon o gabi. Ngayon, ang buong Palawan ay mainit at maaliwalas pa hanggang bukas, pero pagdating sa gabi may pangungulap na ‘yan,” he said.

Cloudy skies can also be expected on December 25 starting from the morning until Ursula leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on December 27.

Pajarilla said that if good weather occurs, there is still a chance to observe the annular solar eclipse on December 26.

“Dito sa atin (Puerto Princesa) may chance pa naman dahil sa north naman dadaan ang bagyo. May chance pa rin naman dahil may periodic times, sana ma-timing na bandang tanghali ay medyo di gaano ang kaulapan,” he said.

He said that it is still fine to sail on Monday, but the warning signal would probably be released by Tuesday.

“Kahit wala pa ay meron pag-iingat na, pre-emptive na paraan ‘yan para hindi na maglayag tapos consequently, habang lalapit yan, lalabas ‘yong amihan,” he said.

“So far, ito na siguro (ang huling bagyo), wala na tayo nakikitang susunod. Pagkatapos nito lumabas ng PAR sa [December] 27, so far wala ng indikasyon na meron panibago,” he added.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.