Ursula moves over West Philippine Sea

PAGASA said that after making seven landfalls, Ursula slightly slowed down moving 15 kilometers per hour (kph) west-northwest from 20 kph with maximum winds of around 130 kph and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

A 5 a.m. Thursday weather update from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Ursula” is already around 155 kilometers northwest of Coron, moving over the West Philippine Sea.

PAGASA said that after making seven landfalls, Ursula slightly slowed down moving 15 kilometers per hour (kph) west-northwest from 20 kph with maximum winds of around 130 kph and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) said in Situational Report No. 6 issued by Jeremias Alili said that the “no sail” policy remains enforced in Coron, Culion, San Vicente, Cuyo, El Nido, Agutaya, Araceli, and Taytay.

In Busuanga-Coron airport, the report said around 582 passengers were stranded. They were all assisted by authorities in going back to Coron town proper for temporary shelter.

In San Vicente, some 68 passengers were also stranded due to Ursula.

Also in Coron, 315 families composed of 1,117 persons were evacuated in evacuated centers.

Other families evacuated were 381 (or 1,403 individuals) in Busuanga and 64 families or 224 individuals in Culion.

The PDRRMO also reported that on December 25 around 1 p.m., the Coast Guard Station (CGS) in Coron received a text message from Club Paradise, informing that it had rescued a certain Joel Ulanday, 42, of Sitio Lakdayan, Barangay Cheey, Busuanga.

Ulanday reportedly said he got caught in the storm after leaving Diboyoyan Island at around 8 a.m. His boat capsized after it was hit by strong winds and big waves.

In Heavy Rainfall Warning #7 from the DOST-PAGASA Thursday morning, the orange alert level has been raised in Culion, Coron, and Busuanga in low-lying areas due to threats of flood and mountainous sites due to landslides.

Yellow alert level has also been raised in Linapacan and some areas of Occidental Mindoro for possible flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas.

The information is based on current radar trends and all available meteorological data, DOST-PAGASA said.