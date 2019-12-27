Ursula leaves PAR

Palawan will experience cloudy skies as tropical storm Ursula exits Friday, December 27, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Local chief Sonny Pajarilla said Friday that the cloudy skies are caused by Ursula as it pulls south westerly, south easterly and easterly winds.

“Habang palabas ang bagyo ngayon, itong mga pangungulap iyan ay dahil sa convergence na idinudulot ng paghila ng bagyo sa south westerly, south easterly at easterly winds,” he said.

He said that due to convergence in Sulu area, mass of cloudiness will be observed in the province.

Isolated rain showers will be experienced as brought by localized thunderstorm and will be expected especially on elevated areas and in Puerto Princesa City.

Pajarilla said that there are no weather systems yet to observe before the year ends.

Meanwhile, he said that the annular eclipse on Thursday, December 26, was observed in some areas of Palawan.

“Dito sa lungsod ng Puerto Princesa (hindi visible) pero sa ilang parts ay may mga butas kasi, meron ilang municipality na naging malinaw din naman,” he said.

