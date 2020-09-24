Urgent removal of remaining electric posts in expanded roads urged

Board Member Cherry Pie Acosta, who authored the board’s resolution on the matter, cited “numerous complaints” she has received and recalled a recent incident where a motorist died after crashing into an electric post in Roxas town.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has urged the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and PALECO to relocate electrical posts and utility poles that remain standing in the middle of national highways in the province, citing a rising number of vehicular accidents involving motorists crashing into them.

Board Member Cherry Pie Acosta, who authored the board’s resolution on the matter, cited “numerous complaints” she has received and recalled a recent incident where a motorist died after crashing into an electric post in Roxas town.

“We keep on passing resolutions, pero hindi nakikita ng mga tao ang implementasyon. How many lives will be lost if these electrical posts will not be removed?”

She said many of the posts remain in hazardous road areas because they have not yet been removed as part of the provincial government’s road widening efforts particularly in some areas of Roxas, such as barangays Magara and Tinitian.

“Maganda ang mga efforts sa road widening, but if we do not give due attention sa isyu mga kalsada natin, it is useless,” she added.

Acosta added that the concern has been continually brought up with the board, but there have been no updates from the concerned bodies on their responses to the road hazards.

“This resolution is not new, as I remember other board members have passed similar resolutions which have already been approved by the body. But, until now, hindi pa rin nagbibigay ng plan of action ang mga concerned agencies patukoy sa isyung ito,” she said.

Other board members also called for representatives from the DPWH, PALECO, and Highway Patrol Group (HPG) to attend their committee meetings to address the concern.