The underground river’s Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) is set to hold dialogues with at least six individuals who had previously been allowed to run boat tours and related businesses in the park even without being part of the local seafarers’ cooperative.

The board recently tackled the case of six individuals who had earlier been granted PAMB clearances despite their non-cooperative member status and had expressed concern that the practice is disadvantageous to the cooperative.

The Sabang Sea Ferry Multipurpose Cooperative (SSFM) has raised concerns about the status quo in the permitting process, noting that it places the cooperative at a disadvantage and has encouraged at least two of its members to choose to disaffiliate.

PAMB member Atty. Gerthie Mayo-Anda proposed to write to the six individuals and let Resolution 18-2016 stand. The guidelines of the cooperative include granting PAMB clearance only to the members of the cooperative.

“Wala naman mawawala na mag-usap. We will not issue a PAMB (clearance) to the individual because it will weaken the effort to strengthen the coop,” she said.

Park Superintendent Elizabeth Maclang said that the individuals had been issued permits prior to the establishment of new guidelines, which were implemented in 2016.

She mentioned that she had tried to convince the six individuals by allowing them to obtain the PAMB clearance required for the MARINA application. This clearance is also necessary for those operating businesses inside the park.

“Ang gusto ko kasi ay magvoluntary na sumali sila sa coop at ma-win ko yong volunteerism,” Maclang explained.

The consideration was extended until the peak of the pandemic and the onslaught of Typhoon Odette. She acknowledged that taking into account other individuals became an urgent matter for both the management and the cooperative. Maclang stated that she would persist in encouraging them to join the cooperative.

“Dahil dumating sa point na ang hindi ko pag-implement ng guidelines ay parang siya naging encouragement sa mga member ng coop na supposedly maintindihan o hindi pero dahil meron silang ibang lilipatan, the individual group, so okay lang na umalis sa coop,” she said.

SSFM, headed by Tess Austria, stated that it is disadvantageous for them to secure permits at both the local and national levels, while individuals only need to comply with local business permits.

Cooperative members are required to comply with the distribution and allocation of earnings, while individuals can keep their earnings entirely. Austria mentioned that changes in tariff rates also benefit those individuals who are not part of the cooperative.

“Since the dispatching system ay rotation, then minsan ang nangyayari ay na-issue’han ng resibo pero sumakay pala sa individual, therefore mawawalan ng bisa yon— Paano ba namin maramdaman yong proteksyon ng isang compliant?”

Aside from six individuals, PAMB will also write to the two disaffiliated members of the SSFM who want to continue their operations inside the park. As of today, SSFM has 77 members and 80 boats.

