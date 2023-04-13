The UP Marine Science Institute (UPMSI) has announced plans to conduct a scientific and economic valuation study on Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan municipality, the country’s territory in the West Philippine Sea.

In a Facebook post, UPMSI stated that the expedition would be led by Chief Scientist Dr. Deo Onda.

“The cruise will periodically monitor the environments around Pag-asa Island and study its socio-economic aspects,” the UPMSI said.

The Philippine Navy-Naval Meteorological and Oceanographic Center (PN-NAVMETOC) will assist the institute’s researchers in studying plankton, plastic pollution, and oceanography.

Researchers from the University of the Philippines (UP) Los Baños-Integrated Natural Resources and Environment Management (INREM) will develop a framework for coastal and marine natural capital accounting.

About Post Author