UPLB students to hold disaster training activities in Sofronio Española

SOFRONIO ESPAÑOLA, Palawan — Students of the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) are set to arrive in this town on the first week of March to hold disaster training activities with the Municipal Planning and Development Office (MPDO) and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO).

Sofronio Española risk reduction and management office chief Ernesto Nagato said five students from the College of Human Ecology of UPLB will arrive to help them in preparing their Climate and Disaster Risk Assessment (CDRA).

He said the CDRA is an essential component of understanding risk is disaster loss databases that provide historical information on hazard-related losses and damages over time. This data can then be used for validating risk assessments and for monitoring the effectiveness of DRR measures.

“Darating yong mga students galing UPLB para tulungan tayo sa CDRA. Darating sila ngayong first week ng March and magsisimula ng CDRA. Magtatagal sila hanggang approximately two months,” Nagato said.

He said they will be deployed in Sofronio Española’s 9 barangays with representatives from the MPDC and the MDRRMO.

“Yong mga estudyante galing UPLB, parte din ng practicum nila ito at medyo nahirapan tayo para sa CDRA sa bayan natin. Mabuti nag-offer ang UPLB ng ganito kaya nagkaroon tayo ng communication sa kanila para tulungan tayo,” he added.

Mayor Marsito Acoy and UPLB College of Human Ecology dean Dr. Raden G Piazado signed an agreement for collecting relevant data, including climate and disaster information, necessary for the conduct of the assessment and identify appropriate measures for climate change adaptation and mitigation and disaster risk reduction and management for future plan formulation.

“Sa part naman ng ating local government kasama sa agreement namin is magpo-provide kami ng mga kinakailangan ng students natin from UPLB para sa CDRA, like office space, supplies, and other facilities,” he said.

