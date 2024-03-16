Joane Jimenez, one of the two students hit by a Toyota Grandia in Dumaran yesterday, March 15, has passed away.

This was confirmed Saturday afternoon by Police Major Ric Ramos, spokesperson for the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO), several minutes after sharing on Viber the report about the accident involving Jimenez, 18, and her companion, Hanna Marie Icalla, 19.

The two female students from Santa Teresita National High School were initially reported hospitalized and receiving treatment following a collision with a shuttle van driven by an individual identified only as Winwin.

According to a report from the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO), the accident occurred at 8:40 a.m. last Friday on the provincial road at Purok Pagkakaisa in Barangay Santa Teresita, Dumaran, northern Palawan.

The Dumaran municipal police station’s investigation findings indicate that the shuttle van, driven by Winwin, hit Icalla and Jimenez while they were traveling along the right lane of the provincial road.