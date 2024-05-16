The Philippines needs to establish a systematic scientific approach for monitoring, managing, and restoring degraded reefs and reef biodiversity in the West Philippine Sea to ensure their survival, said a professor from the Institute of Biology, College of Science, UP Diliman, who led a field expedition to Kalayaan town in March .

Dr. Jonathan Anticamara expressed concern over this lack of data to analyze long-term trends on Monday during a forum on the current geopolitical and ecological situation in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“These are our treasures, but we don’t have a lot of information about what’s going on. We tend to be surprised with something, and we don’t look at them. So, out of mind and out of sight most of the time,” Anticamara said, explaining it’s a serious concern as no one has any idea how many marine species are already extinct or going extinct in the area.

In response to these challenges, he pointed out the urgent need for the country to prioritize the rehabilitation of coral reefs and the rebuilding of fish stocks in Pag-asa Island and other areas of the West Philippine Sea (WPS), as many are now in a degraded state.

Monitoring and addressing the possible impacts of island-building activities, he stated, should also be a key focus.

In addition to these measures, Anticamara emphasized the importance of conducting biogeographic studies of reef biodiversity and island formation so that the government would have informed decision-making in conservation and resource management, ensuring the protection and sustainability of ecosystems and their biodiversity.

Empirical studies on the connectivity among reefs and reef biodiversity in the WPS and other reefs in the country are crucial too to understanding and preserving these vital ecosystems.

Moreover, he warned that investing in large vessels, as the government intends to do, is unlikely to boost fish production. He said this trend holds true internationally, as other countries expand their fishing fleets without seeing proportional increases in catch.

“Globally, when the fishing power increase was increased and further increased, in fact, fish production was halved,” he said, elaborating that it was just a waste of money.

Mystery in Pag-asa cays

Many areas in the WPS and other parts of Palawan that he surveyed, he revealed, now have less than 30 fish species, or the percentage cover is less than 40.

“Some of them only have around 20. So, there are degradations that have been going on for a long time,” he said.

Anticamara voiced his deep sorrow as he recalled surveying the WPS. He described feeling “heavy-hearted” as he swam around Pag-asa Island and discovered that there were no corals left and very few fish.

He described Cays 1, 2, 3, and 4, connected to Pag-asa Island, as “having not a lot left.”

The expedition team had limited time to complete their work in March on cays before being forced to leave. China disrupted their efforts by deploying a helicopter that hovered menacingly at a close distance.

“What I saw was that there’s not much left,” he said, noting that the cays have become empty.

There is now low fish diversity and abundance in Cays 2 and 3, where they found small fish less than 30 centimeters long. Coral diversity is also low in these cays, with fewer than 10 coral species per 100 square meters. Most live corals are small massive forms, with few live digitate and branching forms found in water 7-15 meters deep. Additionally, a few branching and foliose coral species were found in the shallow sections of Cay 2.

“Underwater, if you go deep in the Pag-asa cays, there are many deep canals—the current is so strong so, that’s why I think there’s not a lot of branching corals. These canals go downward so, I think there’s no broken corals because many broken corals, I think, they were probably basically dragged to the bottom of the ocean,” he said.

“But it’s very empty. Most of the corals are tiny, some are massive, and many of the large ones are now covered in algae. There’s widespread algae growth around, and even in Pag-asa Island,” he stated.

What good coral covers that remain around the island, Anticamara mentioned, is now being attacked by crown of thorns that no one on the island knows how to manage.

The piles of rubble he was tasked to assess has a steep slope, atypical of naturally formed sand or coral rubble bars. These piles are taller than a person and seem to have been dumped on live coral colonies, killing portions of many large corals.

“I swam around all those piles of rubbles and everywhere I looked, there’s really no continuity between that pile of rubble and all the rubble underwater. It’s so strange for me because I tried to look for a piece that would connect the rubble from underwater and I couldn’t seem to find that,” Anticamara said.

He noted that while the rubbles are white, everything surrounding them is gray and covered in algae.

On Cay 1, the white rubble pile is in the middle and not on the side, which he said he doesn’t understand. He looked around for similarities in Pag-asa Island but couldn’t find any.

“I don’t know how these rubbles crossed [paths] in the middle. I think these are very important questions we need to answer—we need to track [to find out] how this will change over time,” the UP Diliman professor said.

“If [they’re] naturally-formed, at least we’ll understand how [they’ll] change over time,” he added.

Anticamara said WPS cannot be separated from the rest of the Philippines that is why it is a must to protect its marine resources.