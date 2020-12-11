UP Palaweños organizes ‘Kapihan sa Palawan’ working space for students

The UP Palaweños (UPP), an organization of Palaweños studying at the University of the Philippines-Diliman, together with Joe’s Diner has put up a Kapihan sa Palawan, a project aimed at providing a working space for students to focus on their academic work.

Kapihan sa Palawan offers a conducive venue for learning, with free WiFi, coffee, and snacks.

The event, which kicked off Wednesday, will run from December 10 and 12.

Klaidel Concepcion, UPP Vice President for External and Marketing, said that since they had to halt their annual interscholastic quiz bee, Pautakan, this year due to COVID restrictions, they decided on a project that will still meet their mission and vision.

“Eto yung naisip ng aming president na si Mr. Aldrin Ong. Tradisyon at kultura kasi sa Diliman na kapag finals week, nagpapakapihan para ‘extra push’ sa mga estudyante. Naisip namin na napaka-applicable nito. Syempre habang inoobserbahan pa rin ang minimum health standards, lalo na sa mga estudyanteng hirap sa internet at hindi maayos para sa pag-aaral ang environment sa bahay,” Concepcion stated.

She added that they also partnered with local businesses to help boost their sales in the span of the event.

Celemel Articulo, a 2nd-year electrical engineering student, said she was pleased because aside from the free use of space and free food, they were also able to study as a group through Kapihan sa Palawan.

“First-time namin lumabas para mag-aral ng mga classmates ko kanina. Siguro tulong na ng event niyo yung bonding moment din namin kanina,” she said.

The event is in cooperation with Ambagadyet, a gadget drive for Palaweño high school students, and Kinahabi, a social enterprise that sells locally-made weave versions of everyday accessories.

Meanwhile, Concepcion also said that the 3-day event is a their trial run and the UPP, with its partners, is still planning to conduct tutoring sessions, put up mental health booths, and promote relevant causes in the next Kapihan.

Kapihan sa Palawan is stationed at Joe’s Diner, Abad Santos Street and open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Palaweños are welcome to visit and get a chance to win their raffle. However, those who have registered will be prioritized. (Register at https://forms.gle/ihTywcKk8ZPC8epT7 )