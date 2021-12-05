Unless disqualified by law, the right to suffrage does not distinguish who is vaccinated or not.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner Rowena Guanzon thus urged even unvaccinated voters to exercise their rights in the May 9, 2022, national and local polls.

“Vote even if you are not vaccinated @COMELEC,” she posted on her Twitter account @rowena_guanzon on Saturday.

“If you have symptoms when at the precinct, you will vote in the isolated polling place. Your vote will be counted,” she added.

Comelec earlier said voters who will exhibit Covid-19 symptoms on election day will be ushered into isolated booths.

Those in quarantine, however, will not be allowed to cast their ballots.

“Sorry. Congress should pass a law allowing voters to vote by mail if they want,” Guanzon tweeted, replying to a query.

“Suffrage may be exercised by all citizens of the Philippines not otherwise disqualified by law, who are at least eighteen years of age, and who shall have resided in the Philippines for at least one year, and in the place wherein they propose to vote, for at least six months immediately preceding the election. No literacy, property, or other substantive requirements shall be imposed on the exercise of suffrage,” states Article V of the Constitution. (PNA)