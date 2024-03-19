Unknown suspects fired upon the assigned car of Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. today, March 19, in Quezon City.

The Toyota Hilux, which Catapang had lent to Deputy Director General for Administration, Atty. Al Perreras, was targeted.

Catapang noted that both he and Perreras have been receiving death threats since implementing reforms in BuCor. However, he said they remain resolute and dedicated to their endeavors.

Initial reports indicated that around 6:30 a.m., while the bulletproof vehicle, driven by a security escort with a passenger, was heading to Quezon City to retrieve Perreras, unidentified individuals in a gray Toyota Vios passed the backup Innova, driven by another correctional officer, and opened fire on the Hilux.

The rear windshield of the vehicle was struck, causing the bulletproof glass to shatter but not to penetrate it. The bullet’s path was directed towards the front passenger side, where Perreras typically occupies.

After the incident, the suspects fled the scene at the Nagtahan exit of the Skyway.