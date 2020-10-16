Uniqlo, SM Foundation donate face masks to Palawan frontliners

The Uniqlo AIRism facemasks were donated to frontline workers of the AFP Western Command, Camp General Artemio Ricarte Station Hospital, and the Puerto Princesa City Incident Management Team.

Through SM Foundation Inc. and SM City Puerto Princesa, Uniqlo Philippines distributed 5,000 pieces of AIRism facemasks to local frontliners.

Now that wearing a facemask has become part of our everyday life, Uniqlo developed an AIRism facemask that provides protective performance, while also being comfortable and washable. It has a triple-layer structure that enhances performance, wicks away moisture, a built-in, and washable filter with mesh fabric that blocks 90 percent of UV rays.

Heading the distribution of the Uniqlo AIRism facemasks donations are SM City Puerto Princesa Assistant Mall Manager Engr. Darrell E. Sy and Public Relations Officer Russell Fernandez.

Since the onset of the outbreak, Uniqlo Philippines’ initiative has been working with its long-standing foundations, charitable partners, government agencies, and other organizations to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through the years, SMFI and Uniqlo have been collaborating on social good projects.