Clothing brand Uniqlo Philippines distributed their LifeWear dry t-shirts to frontliners in Puerto Princesa City as part of its celebration of its #ThankYouFestival.

Uniqlo Philippines has partnered with SM Foundation (SMFI) to reach various communities and distribute their signature t-shirts.

According to Uniqlo Philippines, the distribution of t-shirts is “a simple gesture to show appreciation for the hard work of our frontliners.”

The Uniqlo Life Wear Shirts are smooth and comfortable with a casual, cotton-like texture updated with a contoured silhouette for easy movement and added dry technology.

“Through this clothing technology of Uniqlo, frontliners will be comfortable under those layers of PPEs especially that the Philippines is a tropical country,” Uniqlo Philippines said in a statement.

The t-shirts were distributed to the Oplan Linis Program, Bureau of Fire Protection – Palawan, local media, and other frontliners in Puerto Princesa City.

Uniqlo Philippines and SM Foundation have been constantly collaborating for the purpose of social good. Aside from LifeWear, Uniqlo has also donated various health essentials and food packs to those affected by various recent calamities.