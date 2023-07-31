Thirteen game fowls, valued at around P65,000, were stolen by unidentified suspects from a farm owner in Purok Masagana, Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa City on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was identified by the city police as Krismond Almonte, 38, and a resident of the area. As of this writing, the suspects remain unidentified.

Investigation by Police Station 2 said Lorenzo Paglinawan Meman III, gamecock trainer and handler, personally notified them about the incident.

He stated that they noticed the absence of the 13 live fighting cocks from the cording area near the gate and immediately informed the farm owner about the theft.

The police are conducting a follow-up investigation into the matter.