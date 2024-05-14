Unidentified men mauled a man early morning today, May 14, near the Runway at the corner of Baltan Street while he was on his way home from drinking with his ex-girlfriend and some other companions.

According to the Anti-Crime Task Force (ACTF), the victim sustained bruises on his face and body as a result of the incident.

“Reklamo nito ay binugbog siya ng mga hindi niya nakilalang mga kalalakihan bandang alas dos ng madaling araw sa may parte ng Runway, kanto ng Baltan. Ayun dito ay naka-chat niya ang ex niya, at dahil birthday nito ay binilhan niya pa ng cake nitong gabi (May 13) at uminom sila sa Tiki Bar kasama ang ex nito at isa pang ex ng babae at iba pang lalaki,” the ACTF stated in a post on We R1 at Your Service on Facebook.

“Pagdating ng madaling araw ay pumasya na itong umuwi, nang naglalakad na ito ay bigla na lang siyang pinagtulungan bugbugin kaya nagtamo ito ng mga pasa at bukol sa mukha at sa katawan. “Hindi na din ito nakalaban dahil sa lasing na ito at madami daw ang sumuntok sa kanya,” added the ACTF.

The attackers also reportedly took the victim’s money before fleeing.

The ACTF stated that their team tried to locate the assailants in the area but could not find them. When asked for the names of his ex-girlfriend and her drinking companions, the victim couldn’t remember them.

In the end, the ACTF escorted him to Police Station 1 to file a blotter report.