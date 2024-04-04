An unidentified man hastily fled, leaving behind his slippers, as he was pursued by the security guard of Mateo Jagmis Elementary School in Barangay San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City, around 5:48 a.m. today, April 4.

The man attempted to steal from the school’s canteen but failed to take anything when security guard Artemio Jagmis, who resides at the back of Mateo Jagmis Elementary School, spotted him and gave chase.

According to personnel from the Anti Crime Task Force (ACTF) of the city government on the We R1 at Your Service Facebook page, Jagmis chased the unidentified man after opening the canteen’s padlock using a cutting tool.

“Ayun sa kanya ay may hinabol umano itong magnanakaw na pumasok sa canteen ng eskwelahan (…) ngunit hindi na niya ito naabutan,” ACTF said.

The man purportedly fled towards Crispy King within the vicinity of the Pasalubong Center in San Miguel, evading the security guard’s sight.

Left behind were a pair of blue slippers and a plier, which the suspected thief used. The man, however, was unable to take any items or money because the guard noticed him right away and chased him out of the school.

“Agad naming sinabihan ang guwardiya na kumuha ng kopya ng CCTV sa establishment ng Pasalubong Center dahil doon umano ito dumaan at may mga nakalagay naman na CCTV sa nasabing establishment upang makilala ang magnanakaw na pumasok sa eskwelahan,” the local anti crime body said.