An unidentified man driving a Honda XRM motorcycle died in an accident on the national highway in front of the Police Provincial Office (PPO) headquarters in Barangay Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City, on Sunday, around 9:25 p.m.

The victim was not named in a report released to the media Monday morning by the city police community affairs chief and spokesperson P/Lt. Col. Salvador Tabi because no identification card was found at the scene of the accident, but the suspect has been identified as Jeffrey A. Campud, 27, of Brgy. Bucana, El Nido, as of this writing.

“Wala pang nakakaalam ng pangalan, maliban siguro kung makakausap na ang back rider,” Tabi said.

Photos from the accident taken by Jenno Jan Lucenesio.

The report from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) said further that the victim had a back rider named Rafael N. Lagrosa, 40, of Purok Centro, Brgy. Tiniguiban. He is currently confined at the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) and is unconscious, making it impossible for the police to interview him to determine the victim’s identity.

Initial police investigation stated that the victim died after Campud’s Toyota Hiace Commuter rammed into his motorcycle. The van allegedly entered the lane where the motorcycle was traveling, causing a head-on accident.

Campud, according to the police report, is facing a case of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injuries, and damage to property.