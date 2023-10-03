An employee of the Quezon municipal government, Beviolito Maraasin, 61, and a resident of Barangay Alfonso XIII, was shot by an unknown assailant near his farm in Sitio Sarangsang, Brgy. Panitian, located in the southern part of Palawan.

Maraasin had just arrived at his farm to gather Banaba leaves when he was shot by an unidentified suspect for reasons that remain unclear, as reported by the local police investigation.

He sustained a gunshot wound to his left thigh, which prompted him to hastily restart his motorcycle and speed away until he reached Sitio Odiong. He is currently hospitalized to receive treatment for the gunshot wound.

The motive behind the attacker’s actions remains unknown.

Personnel from the Quezon Municipal Police Station are presently conducting a follow-up investigation to ascertain the identity of the suspect or suspects involved and potentially apprehend them.