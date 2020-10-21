UNESCO features PH’s Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park

The photo exhibition opened on October 7 and will run until October 30, the UNESCO said in a statement released Tuesday through the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recently launched a photo exhibition entitled “Protecting UNESCO’s Marine World Heritage through scientific research” at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France.

The photo exhibition was prepared in collaboration with the Monaco Explorations Campaign in the framework of a partnership agreement between UNESCO, through its World Heritage Marine Programme, and the Principality of Monaco.

The exhibit features photographs taken by the Monaco Explorations during a scientific exploration in UNESCO World Heritage marine sites, which includes the Philippines’ Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park (2016).

Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the center of the Sulu Sea and covers the Tubbataha and Jessie Beazley Reefs. It is home to a great diversity of marine life, including whales, dolphins, sharks, turtles, and Napoleon wrasse.

The reef ecosystems support over 360 species of corals and almost 700 species of fish. The reserve also protects one of the few remaining colonies of breeding seabirds in the region.

Sovereign Prince of the Principality of Monaco, Prince Albert II, also visited the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park on April 9-11, 2016, accompanied by Philippine Ambassador to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro.

Other marine sites featured in the photo exhibit were Malpelo Fauna and Flora Sanctuary in Colombia, Rock Islands Southern Lagoon in Palau, and Lagoons of New Caledonia.

