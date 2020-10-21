Oct 21, 2020

UNESCO features PH’s Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park

Oct 21, 2020 Shoogar Santos

The photo exhibition opened on October 7 and will run until October 30, the UNESCO said in a statement released Tuesday through the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Image from Tubbataha Management Office

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recently launched a photo exhibition entitled “Protecting UNESCO’s  Marine World Heritage through scientific research” at the UNESCO  headquarters in Paris, France.

The photo exhibition opened on October 7 and will run until October 30, the UNESCO said in a statement released Tuesday through the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

 

Image from Tubbataha Management Office

The photo exhibition was prepared in collaboration with the  Monaco Explorations Campaign in the framework of a partnership agreement  between UNESCO, through its World Heritage Marine Programme, and the  Principality of Monaco.

The exhibit features photographs taken by  the Monaco Explorations during a scientific exploration in UNESCO World Heritage marine sites, which includes the Philippines’ Tubbataha Reefs  Natural Park (2016).

 

Image from Tubbataha Management Office

Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park is a UNESCO  World Heritage Site located in the center of the Sulu Sea and covers the  Tubbataha and Jessie Beazley Reefs. It is home to a great diversity of  marine life, including whales, dolphins, sharks, turtles, and Napoleon  wrasse.

The reef ecosystems support over 360 species of corals and  almost 700 species of fish. The reserve also protects one of the few  remaining colonies of breeding seabirds in the region.

 

Image from Tubbataha Management Office

Sovereign  Prince of the Principality of Monaco, Prince Albert II, also visited the  Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park on April 9-11, 2016, accompanied by  Philippine Ambassador to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Ma.  Theresa P. Lazaro.

Other marine sites featured in the photo  exhibit were Malpelo Fauna and Flora Sanctuary in Colombia, Rock Islands  Southern Lagoon in Palau, and Lagoons of New Caledonia.

 

Image from Tubbataha Management Office

 

Tags: , , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

WP Post Author

Shoogar Santos

handles the online presence of Palawan News as its social media manager. When she has free time, she travels and writes about her adventures.

See author's posts

More Stories

Bank exec cites lesser need for physical branches

Oct 21, 2020 Joann Villanueva

P49M subsidiyang abono para sa mga magsasakang Palaweño, ipinapamahagi na

Oct 21, 2020 Lisabelle Carpio

PPC enacts law ensuring readiness to procure vaccines for residents

Oct 21, 2020 Romar Miranda