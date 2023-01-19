The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Philippines will fund the rehabilitation of almaciga trees destroyed by typhoon Odette in the forests of Brgy. Marufinas, Puerto Princesa City, to help the local Tagbaua community who depend on them for livelihood.

Marufinas barangay captain Crespe Cena stressed the importance of rehabilitating the environment.

“Isang magandang opportunity ito kasi makakatulong kami mapalitan ang mga nasira ni Odette at the same time may pagkakakitaan din ang mga taga dito. Importante ito kasi buhay ng tao halos katumbas din ng kalikasan,” he told Palawan News.

Almaciga resin derived from almaciga trees has been the source of livelihood of the Tagbanuas. Aside from the effects of typhoon Odette, the almaciga trees in Marufinas were heavily affected by over-tapping of non-community members.

The community was prompted to temporarily stop harvesting resin, conduct inventory of trees and let the trees regenerate naturally during a temporary close-season.

“Sa ngayon ay hindi pa rin po namin nararating ang mga puno ng almaciga kung ano na po ang sitwasyon nila. Sa lakas ng Odette iniisip namin na marami ng natumba lalo na nasa high ground talaga sila. Wala din talagang umakyat doon kasi unang una, ang hirap ng daan tapos nagkaroon din ng closed season. Stop muna ang operation kasi kailangan muna ma-imbentaryo ang mga almaciga,” Cena said.

According to Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (PPSRNP) superintendent Elizabeth Maclang, the UNDP aid for Marufinas is a part of a proposal submitted by the park management to help aid the communities within the protected area.

“Actually, nagsubmit kami ng proposal sa UNDP dahil dati na rin silang may proyekto dito at nakita nga nakita nga nila na may pangangailangan talaga na masustain ang kanilang livelihood mula din sa UNDP,” she said.

“Doon sa pagrelease ng mga pangkabuhayan mula sa UNDP dahil nga nangyari after ng Odette kung sa peso ay worth P4 million plus, pinaghati-hatian na ito ng napakaraming organization at isa lang doon ang Marufinas para tulong doon sa mga nasira sa loob ng national park,” she added.

About Post Author