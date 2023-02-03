The community and stakeholders of the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (PPSRNP) planted approximately 100 mangrove propagules in Brgy. Cabayugan to commemorate World Wetlands Day on Thursday.

Mickel Ollave, PPSRNP’s community development officer, stated that the February 2 tree-planting event aims to assist the national park’s mangrove forest in regenerating after being severely damaged by Typhoon Odette in 2021.

Prior to the tree planting activity, park staff led discussions about wetlands, their significance, and the need to protect them.

Edong Magpayo of Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc. (PSFI) also discussed the negative environmental effects of plastics.

The activity was attended by the students and teachers from Cabayugan National High School, stakeholders from Sabang Renewable Energy Corp, Sheraton Hotel, Sabang Mangrove Paddle Boat Tourguide Association, DENR-CENRO, SIBOL and Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc.

In 2012, the PPSRNP was designated as a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance.

