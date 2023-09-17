The Puerto Princesa traffic management office recently reported that three underage girls were handed over by the police to the temporary custody of social welfare authorities after a reported missing motorcycle in Barangay Maninging was recovered from them.

Alan Marbella, the head of operations at the City Traffic Management Office (CTMO), said the motorcycle belonging to Bart Cesar Valdez from the said barangay was recovered from the three minors on September 13, around 7:00 p.m. near the Old Public Market.

Marbella explained that it was merely a routine traffic stop conducted by CTMO personnel after they observed that the motorcycle’s driver and two passengers were not wearing helmets. He added that when the driver was asked for her license, she was unable to produce it.

“Noong walang maipakitang dokumento, nagpakilala na lang itong driver na taga Maningning siya. Ang ginawa noong ating traffic enforcer, since meron tayong traffic enforcer na taga Maningning at the same time barangay tanod din ng Maningning, pina verify niya (…) Nakita rin niya yong motor na nireport sa kanila three days ago na same motor na hinahanap,” Marbella said.

He said that Valdez, who had filed a report about its disappearance in Brgy. Maninging on September 12, was summoned to confirm whether the motorcycle in question belonged to him.

“Doon na nalaman na yong motor na yon ay ang same motor na nawawala three days ago doon din sa Maningning,” he added.

Marbella explained that the CTMO opted to take the three minors to the city police, who subsequently transferred them to the custody of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

Meanwhile, city information officer and traffic management chief Richard Ligad appealed to the CSWDO to emphasize to the youth under their custody the importance of understanding the consequences of their actions.

He stated that the responsibility of the social welfare office extends beyond receiving the minors once they are in their custody. Their duty is to ensure that these genuinely learn lessons from the offense they have committed.

“Meron naman silang tamang ginagawa. Kung ano yan, di lang naman siguro nagtatapos sa kukunin mo yang kabataan. Siguro kailangan din na ma inject sa isip nila na mali yong ginawa nila,” he said.

Ligad said that dealing with minors remains a challenge for them in the city because they continue to be involved in incidents that could potentially escalate in the near future.

He also reiterated his plea to parents to keep a close watch on their children’s activities and provide guidance, especially because minors often lack awareness of the potential consequences of their adventurous actions.

“Imagine, three days ng nawawala yong motorsiklo, and then malakas pa yong loob nilang dalahin ito sa bayan, at wala pa silang helmet. Ibig sabihin, wala sa isip nila yong consequence na maaaring magkaroon ng problema,” Ligad said.