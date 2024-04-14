Two suspected drug pushers were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by authorities in Sitio Bukid-Bukid, Barangay Rio-Tuba, Bataraza, Palawan, at 8:13 p.m. last night, April 14.

The suspects, known by their aliases Alden and Aje, are both under probation for previous drug-related cases.

Aside from the seized shabu worth ₱10,500 from the suspects, seven more sachets, a pack of cigarettes, lighters, and ₱2,000 were also recovered from them.

The confiscated drugs weighed approximately four grams.

The two will again face charges for violating Section 5, Section 11, and Section 12 of Article II of RA 9165.