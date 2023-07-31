(WARNING: Mention of drugs)

The branch manager of J&T Express in Coron reported to the police station about an unclaimed parcel they discovered, containing clothes and a large plastic bag with dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, valued at approximately P200,000.

According to the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO), the incident was recorded in Barangay Poblacion 6 in the said town on July 27, around 8 p.m.

The branch manager, whose name was not disclosed, visited the Coron Municipal Police Office to consult about the unclaimed parcel, which had been sitting unclaimed since October 2022.

The supposed receiver of the parcel was identified as Mark Iniesta, residing in Brgy. Poblacion 1, Coron. The sender was allegedly a person named Prince Jim Marquez from Tanza, Cavite.

The J&T Express branch manager stated that due to the long period of non-receipt, they decided to open the parcel. To their surprise, it contained 11 pieces of assorted clothes and a large plastic bag filled with suspected dried marijuana leaves, weighing 440 grams.

The local law enforcement took immediate custody of the alleged parcel and launched an investigation into both the sender and the intended recipient.

The discovery of the illegal drugs is a clear violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which aims to combat and control drug abuse in the country.