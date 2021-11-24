With its newest BLIND BOX Collection, Japanese lifestyle retailer Miniso introduces a new way of unwrapping surprises for a more enjoyable and thrilling purchasing experience.

The idea of Blind Box packaging is a trend wherein the unwrapping moment brings layered experiences such as happiness, excitement, and fun. This is aligned with Miniso’s belief that “Life is for fun”, and both kids and adults will enjoy opening these limited Miniso Blind Boxes.

Explore the world with these We Bare Bears Go-to Travel Figure

Pop Disney Princesses Jasmin, Ariel and Snow White

We Bare Bears Baby Collection Stacking figures.

Disney Princess Elsa and Anna figures from Frozen

carer’s Family Dessert Party at the Blind Box Collection

Surprise your kids with a Budding Pop Flying Animal Blind Box.

What’s inside these boxes? Collections of princesses and villains from Disney, Cartoon Network’s We Bare Bears, Budding Pop, and Icarer Family that echo the youth’s passion and hobby for 2D pop culture, and model toy play that are at affordable prices.

- Advertisement -

Conveniently shop for this limited Miniso Blind Box Collection in-store or online via shop.minisoph.com. For more updates, follow MinisoPhilippines on Facebook and Miniso PH on Instagram.