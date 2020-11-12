Ulysses weakens and is about to leave Luzon landmass

Damaging gale- to storm-force winds, on the other hand, will be experienced in areas under TCWS #2, and strong breeze to near gale conditions in areas under TCWS #1.

The state weather bureau said that throughout the passage of Ulysses, destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced in areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TWCS) #3.

Damaging gale- to storm-force winds, on the other hand, will be experienced in areas under TCWS #2, and strong breeze to near gale conditions in areas under TCWS #1.

PAGASA said the surge of the northeast monsoon will bring strong breeze to gale-force winds over the rest of Northern Luzon.

Despite slowing down, Ulysses has left trails of devastation in several areas in Luzon.

In San Jose, Rodriguez, Rizal, massive flooding has been reported with waters submerging many homes. To keep safe, residents sought shelter on top of their roofs.

Until this Thursday, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains can be experienced over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, and Central Luzon. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the Cordillera Administrative Region, mainland Cagayan Valley, Babuyan Islands, Pangasinan, Marinduque, and the northern portion of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Visayas and rest of Luzon.

Between this Thursday afternoon and the evening, moderate to heavy rains can be happen over the Cordillera Administrative Region, the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Metro Manila, Cavite, the western portion of Batangas, and the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

Flooding (including flash floods), rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (i.e. lahar) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards and/or those that received significant antecedent rainfall.

The PAGASA Regional Services Divisions may issue local thunderstorm/rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings while the Hydrometeorology Division and River Basin Flood Forecasting and Warning Centers may issue General Flood Advisories and Basin Flood Bulletins as appropriate.

A Storm Surge Warning (SSW) is in effect. There is a high risk of storm surge with heights of up to 3.0 meters over the coastal areas of Aurora, northern Quezon including Polillo Islands, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, and Zambales, and up to 2.0 m over the coastal areas of Isabela, La Union, Pangasinan, Batangas, the rest of Quezon, Marinduque, and the northern portion of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island.

These storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and/or breaking waves near the coast, can cause life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation. Moreover, there is also a moderate risk of seiche or storm surge over the coastal areas surrounding Laguna de Bay.

Within the next 24 hours, the combined effects of Ulysses and the surge of the northeast monsoon will bring rough to very high seas (2.5 to 10.0 m) over the seaboards of areas under TCWS and the northern seaboard of Northern Samar, rough to high seas (3.0 to 6.0 m) over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon, and rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4.5 m) over the western seaboard of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands and the seaboards of Romblon and Bicol Region not under TCWS. Sea travel is risky for all types of vessels over these waters.

Moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 2.5 m) will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao, the seaboards of Cuyo Islands, and the western seaboard of Panay Island.

Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions

Ulysses is forecast to emerge over the western seaboard of Zambales within the next hour. Slight intensification is likely as the typhoon moves over the West Philippine Sea away from the landmass.

On the forecast track, the typhoon may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow morning or afternoon.

At 7:00 AM today, the center of the eye of Typhoon Ulysses was located in the vicinity of Cabangan, Zambales with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 215 km/h, moving west-northwestward at 30 km/h.

