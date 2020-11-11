Ulysses to affect western Palawan seaboard

The state weather bureau warned that moderate to rough seas ranging 1.5 to 2.5 meter of wave height will be experienced over the western seaboards of Palawan including the Calamian Islands, and the eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

Severe tropical storm Ulysses is projected to intensify into a typhoon before it enters Philippine territory within the day, according to the Wednesday morning forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The state weather bureau warned that moderate to rough seas ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meter of wave height will be experienced over the western seaboards of Palawan, including the Calamian Islands, and the eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

Ulysses has been located at 180 kilometers (km) northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 415 km east of Infanta, Quezon. It has maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph. It is moving west-northwestward at 15 kph.

Senior weather specialist Chriz Perez of PAGASA said that they are not ruling out the possibility that Ulysses will intensify into a typhoon before landing on the Philippine landmass.

“Bagama’t nasa karagatan pa rin ang tinatayang sentro nito, mapapansin natin na mas maraming lugar na ang inaabot ng kaulapan na dala ng bagyong si Ulysses,” he said.

“Iyong center track na posibleng mag-land fall dito sa bandang Polillo Island mamayang gabi around 11pm. Pero yong area of probability, within 24 hours ay nagpapakita ng iba pang senaryo,” he added.

Aside from Polillo Island, Ulysses has the possibility to move southward and affect the northern part of the Bicol region, he added. While if the track changes, it could affect the Aurora area if the weather system will move northward.

“Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions.”

