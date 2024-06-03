Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Manila to meet with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., according to Malacañang.

Zelenskyy will meet with Marcos at the Malacañan Palace on Monday morning at around 8 a.m., the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said

The Palace, however, did not disclose further details of the meeting.

The visit comes after the two leaders participated in the 21st International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

The Shangri-La Dialogue is Asia’s premier defense summit that brings together government leaders, defense officials, experts, and business icons encouraging close cooperation between countries to address regional security challenges.

Marcos delivered the keynote address during the forum’s opening day, pushing for rules-based international order as the Philippines continues to face Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea on May 31.

Zelenskyy also graced the event, where he publicly asked for the “political support” of Asian nations amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. (PNA)