A British national escaped a road mishap unharmed on the National Highway in Barangay Pasadeña, El Nido, Palawan, after swerving to evade a stray dog that had entered the road late last night, December 22.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) withheld the identity of the 33-year-old British citizen involved in the road accident in his silver Toyota Hilux pickup that reportedly happened around 11 p.m.

The individual was navigating from El Nido town to Barangay Pasadeña when an unforeseen incident occurred—a stray dog darted across the road. In a split-second decision to avoid the animal, the driver swerved sharply to the right, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

This sudden maneuver led the pickup to careen off the road, plunging over a nearby cliff and resulting in its complete wreckage.

The PPO said the British national emerged from the accident without any serious injuries.