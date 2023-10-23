The U.S. Department of State has reaffirmed its support for the Philippines in response to recent provocations by China in the West Philippine Sea.

Tensions escalated anew on Sunday in the disputed region as China Coast Guard (CCG) and maritime militia vessels obstructed a Philippine resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal), further raising concerns about regional stability.

“By conducting dangerous maneuvers that caused collisions with Philippine resupply and coast guard ships, the PRC (People’s Republic of China) Coast Guard and maritime militia violated international law by intentionally interfering with the Philippine vessels’ exercise of high seas freedom of navigation,” the State Department said in statement released on the same day of the incident.

The State Department added that China’s actions put the lives of Filipino sailors in danger and held back critically important supplies from reaching service members stationed aboard the BRP Sierra Madre.

Both the disruption of authorized Philippine maritime operations and the cutting off of supplies to a long-standing outpost were both seen as actions that weakened regional safety.

It explained further that the geographical feature known too as Second Thomas Shoal can be found both on the Philippine continental shelf and within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

“An international tribunal’s July 2016 decision–legally binding on both the Philippines and PRC–made clear that ‘there exists no legal basis for any entitlement by China to maritime zones in the area of Second Thomas Shoal.’ The same ruling affirmed that Second Thomas Shoal is a low-tide elevation outside the territorial sea of another high tide feature – as such, the PRC’s territorial claims to it are unfounded,” the U.S. Department of State said.

The unsafe maneuvers on October 22 and the PRC water cannoning of a Philippines’ vessel on August 5 are the latest examples of provocative PRC measures in the South China Sea to enforce its expansive and unlawful maritime claims, reflecting disregard for other states lawfully operating in the region.

The United States reaffirms that Article IV of the 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty extends to armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, and aircraft – including those of its Coast Guard – anywhere in the South China Sea.