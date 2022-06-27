U.S. President Joe Biden announced today that second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will lead the delegation that will attend the inauguration of president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on June 30

Going with Emhoff are the following: Heather Variava, chargé d’affaires, ad interim of the U.S. Embassy Manila; Bobby Scott, chair of the committee on education and labor, United States Representative (D), Virginia; Nani A. Coloretti, deputy director, Office of Management and Budget; Adm. James “Sandy” A. Winnefeld, Jr. (ret.), former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Edgard D. Kagan, special assistant to the president and senior director for East Asia and Oceania, National Security Council; and Chantale Y. Wong, U.S. director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Marcos’ inauguration will take place on June 30 at the National Museum, where road closures had already been placed in effect as of June 26.

According to the state-owned Philippine News Agency (PNA), the National Museum had also announced that it will be closed from June 27 to July 4 to “ensure everyone’s safety during increased ingress activity around the National Museum Complex, the National Museum of Anthropology and the National Museum of Natural History, in addition to the National Museum of Fine Arts”.

- Advertisement -

Marcos originally wanted to have his inauguration at Quirino Grandstand, but the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital is nearby.

The National Museum said in a statement that incoming cabinet members, diplomats, legislators, members of the judiciary, international and local media, and guests are expected to attend the inauguration to be held at the National Museum grounds before noon.

MMDA will deploy 2,000 personnel from the Traffic Discipline Office, Metro Public Safety Office, and Sidewalk Clearing Operations Group for traffic management, clearing operations, and emergency response.

Tow trucks and ambulances will be dispatched to strategic locations for a quick response when needed.

The MMDA, in close coordination with the Presidential Security Group, City Government of Manila, Manila Police District, and National Capital Region Police Office, is tasked to ensure the participants’ seamless movement and traffic management.