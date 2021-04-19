U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Law (second from left, standing) announces that the United States is providing the Philippines P170 million ($3.5 million) to support the Department of Health (DOH) in its COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Also in photo is DOH Sec. Francisco Duque III (extreme right, standing) | Photo from Embassy of the United States of America

U.S. provides P170 Million to support COVID-19 vaccine deployment in the Philippines

The United States government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing the Philippines P170 million ($3.5 million) to support the Department of Health (DOH) in its COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

This new assistance, which brings total U.S. government support for the Philippines’ COVID-19 response to nearly P1.3 billion ($27 million), will strengthen the country’s health system and vaccine delivery efforts.

U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Law announced this new assistance during a visit to a vaccination site in Caloocan City with Secretary of Health Francisco Duque III, Caloocan City Mayor Oscar Malapitan, USAID Philippines Mission Director Lawrence Hardy II, and other U.S. and Philippine officials.

Through this new funding, USAID will support the Philippines in strengthening the vaccine supply chain, monitoring vaccine safety, and delivering effective communication campaigns to address vaccine hesitancy. This assistance will also support local government units as they plan for, track, and administer vaccines.

“While the pandemic has tested our peoples and our economies, the strong bonds between Americans and Filipinos will help us rise above this challenge,” said Chargé d’Affaires Law. “We will continue to fight this unprecedented global health crisis together.”

U.S. government support for the Philippines’ COVID-19 response has helped the country implement internationally-recognized infection prevention and control strategies, strengthen laboratory systems and case management, and communicate effectively about health risks.

In addition, the White House recently announced a Php194 billion ($4 billion) commitment to support the COVAX facility, a global initiative to support early vaccine access for 92 countries, including the Philippines. An initial Php97.2-billion ($2 billion) contribution, provided through USAID, is supporting the purchase and delivery of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. Through the COVAX effort —of which the United States is the largest donor—the Philippines will receive enough vaccines to immunize at least 20 percent of its population by the end of 2021.

