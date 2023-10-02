The United States government is providing more than P450 million ($8 million) in additional funds to boost disaster planning and response in vulnerable communities in the Philippines through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The new funds will mostly be used to improve typhoon preparedness and promote resilient livelihood options in the Bicol, CARAGA, and Eastern Visayas regions.

It will also fund private-sector partnerships to help secure the continuity of businesses and other key services like energy and water after disasters.

Additionally, USAID’s assistance will train personnel from the Office of Civil Defense, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and other relevant government agencies in setting up post-disaster logistics, emergency shelters, and emergency telecommunications.

USAID will also work with local government units in Eastern Samar and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to set up referral systems for children’s welfare and protection during disasters.

“Strong typhoons came earlier than expected this year, and we’re reminded of how vulnerable many Philippine communities are to the impacts of natural disasters,” said USAID Philippines Mission Director Ryan Washburn.

“We are proud of our partnership with the Philippine government to help the Filipino people prepare for and respond to disasters,” he added.

The United States is a key partner of the Philippine government in preparing for and responding to disasters, as well as delivering life-saving humanitarian assistance.

Since 2010, USAID has provided approximately Php17 billion ($372 million) in disaster relief and recovery aid and boosted the disaster risk reduction capacity of over 100 cities and municipalities in the Philippines.