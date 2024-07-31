U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a ₱55 million ($1 million) humanitarian aid package, coursed through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), to assist communities severely affected by flooding from Typhoon Carina, also known internationally as Gaemi.

The financial assistance will support the immediate needs of people in various regions including Bulacan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Lanao Del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, the National Capital Region, and Pampanga.

In collaboration with Catholic Relief Services and Action Against Hunger, the aid will provide essential supplies such as food, hygiene kits, emergency shelter materials, clean water, and one-time cash grants to help families rebuild with dignity and safety.

USAID Acting Mission Director Betty Chung stated that the U.S. is committed to ensuring that critical support reaches the families who are reeling from the catastrophic flooding and landslides.

She emphasized that the ongoing partnership with the Philippine government aims to facilitate recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Since July 16, USAID has been providing logistical assistance to the Philippines Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development in response to catastrophic floods and rains in Mindanao and Central Luzon. USAID also supported the International Organization for Migration in distributing 700 shelter-grade tarpaulins and the World Food Programme in transporting 30,000 family food packs to communities in Mindanao.

Typhoon Carina enhanced the southwest monsoon and caused heavy rainfall, massive flooding, and landslides across the Philippines that killed at least 14 people and displaced more than 700,000, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s latest assessments.

USAID has provided over Php3 billion ($50 million) in disaster relief and recovery aid for the Philippines since 2021. It continues to partner with the Philippine government in enhancing disaster resilience in communities across the country.