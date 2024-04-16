The U.S. government’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2025, as proposed by President Joe Biden, includes an additional allocation of $128 million specifically earmarked for 36 development projects at Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites and related bilateral initiatives in the Philippines.

This funding is part of a broader effort to bolster the strategic partnership between the two nations, focusing on enhancing security, interoperability, and humanitarian assistance capabilities.

During a meeting on April 11 at the White House, U.S. President Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. discussed the advancement of their security and humanitarian partnership. The talks emphasized the substantial progress made under the EDCA and outlined plans for future cooperation, which includes strategic increases in joint military capabilities and infrastructure development aimed at reinforcing mutual security and crisis response efficacy.

Following this, on April 12, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and President Marcos Jr. met at the Pentagon to discuss the enduring legacy of the U.S.-Philippines Alliance. They committed to expanding and modernizing this alliance to support a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Secretary Austin stated that President Biden’s request for $128 million to fund 36 projects at EDCA sites “would more than double the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) investment in infrastructure since the agreement began.” He voiced his support for the modernization of the Philippine military, underscoring the Department’s commitment to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) through this year’s budget and bilateral efforts to finalize a multi-year Security Sector Assistance Roadmap.

The leaders explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral planning and operational cooperation by increasing the frequency of combined maritime activities, such as joint patrols, to support the Philippines’ lawful rights in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Furthermore, they committed to expediting various bilateral initiatives to enhance information sharing, interoperability, and the capabilities of the AFP, thereby strengthening military prowess and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Austin reiterated the U.S. commitment to supporting the Philippines in protecting its sovereign rights and jurisdiction, pointing out that the U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty covers the armed forces, public vessels, and aircraft of both nations—including those of the Coast Guard—throughout the Pacific, including in the WPS.

Since the inception of EDCA in 2014, the DoD has committed $109 million to infrastructure enhancements at various sites, bolstering mutual security and facilitating interoperability between the U.S. and the AFP. Over $59 million of this funding has been channeled into significant upgrades at Basa Air Base, converting it into a critical center for logistics, humanitarian aid, and disaster relief operations.

In a parallel effort, USAID announced plans to preposition humanitarian relief commodities at an EDCA site to bolster Philippine civilian disaster response capabilities. This initiative aims to provide timely assistance during crises and improve the overall crisis resilience of EDCA-hosting communities.

The meeting also emphasized the progress in maritime cooperation, with increased activities in the WPS involving the Philippines, the United States, Australia, and Japan. This includes the first-ever combined intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission conducted by U.S. and Philippine forces over the strategic waters.