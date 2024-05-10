The recently held Balikatan Exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. troops has forged a stronger and more meaningful relationship between soldiers and the community, United States Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said.

Carlson, who was among the guests during the closing ceremony of Balikatan, said the opportunities that US service members had to be able to interact with the civilian population were of great importance in the conduct of the exercise, even down to the smallest details like sharing meals and engaging in sports activities like basketball, among others.

“These moments of camaraderie and goodwill extend far beyond military activities. They demonstrate for all to see the strong, meaningful people-to-people ties that formed the bases of our steadfast friendship and undergird our long-standing ironclad alliance,” she said.

She added that the leaders of the two allied countries expressed commitment to national security and economic prosperity, which are “inextricably linked, and nowhere is this more apparent than in the vitally important Indo-Pacific Region.”

“Exercise Balikatan stands as proof of our collective commitment to enhancing interoperability in support of prosperity not only for participant nations but for the entire world,” she said.

The US Ambassador further stated that she was honored and grateful to have witnessed the conduct of different activities during the 18-day military exercises, particularly the execution of “complex live fire events that demonstrated our alliance’s capability to enforce our mutual defense requirements.”

“That was truly a highlight for me, not only of my tenure as ambassador in the Philippines but for my 39-year career,” she said.