The United States government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), launched the Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship Program, a five-year, $45-million initiative that will provide Burmese youth with the opportunity to pursue quality higher education in several Asian countries, including the Philippines, on February 29.

Through this program, USAID is partnering with the Philippines’ Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to provide full scholarships for students from Burma to enroll in various public and private universities in the Philippines and in online programs through the University of Arizona.

USAID will work closely with CHED to streamline the admissions process for Burmese students and provide support services to facilitate their transition to studying in Philippine universities, including Batangas State University, Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas, St. Louis University in Baguio, the University of the Philippines-Diliman, and the University of the Philippines-Los Baños.

The Burmese scholars are expected to arrive in the Philippines by July 2024 to allow them to begin their studies in the coming academic year.

“Through our partnership with USAID, CHED is honored to support Burmese youth in higher education,” said CHED Chairman J. Prospero De Vera III, DPA. “We continuously advocate for equitable, quality, and inclusive higher education, aiming to empower students from all backgrounds. Together, we’re breaking barriers, building bridges, and driving transformative change through higher education.”

USAID’s Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship Program will provide quality educational opportunities for young community leaders in Burma, especially those from marginalized and vulnerable groups. The program also offers grants to help higher education institutions in Asia strengthen their capacity to support international students by boosting institutional partnerships, growing regional networks, and expanding community service-oriented activities.

“This scholarship program is a strategic investment in higher education institutions in the region,” said USAID Assistant Administrator for Asia Michael Schiffer. “It recognizes our shared commitment to education as a catalyst for positive change in Burma and around the world.”