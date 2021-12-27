Manila, December 22, 2021—The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing P10 million ($200,000) in immediate assistance to support communities devastated by Typhoon Odette, internationally known as Super Typhoon Rai.

USAID, in a statement, said it is partnering with Action Against Hunger to provide food, water, hygiene supplies, and other relief items to people affected by the typhoon in Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands.

This initial USAID assistance is aimed to restore water supply services and sanitation facilities, as well as promote hygiene practices to keep people safe and healthy.

U.S. Embassy in the Philippines Chargé d’Affaires (CDA) ad interim Heather Variava said the US government has committed to provide assistance in providing “emergency supplies and recovery”.

“The United States is providing Php10 million in immediate support, including food and shelter for communities affected by Typhoon Odette,” CDA Variava said. “We are committed to working alongside our friends and partners to provide emergency supplies and recovery assistance,” she said.

As part of USAID’s ongoing disaster preparedness assistance, the agency said it is supporting the United Nations World Food Program in transporting relief supplies, including enough food provided by the Philippine government to feed 20,000 families, and deploying mobile operations vehicles to support emergency telecommunications.

USAID said it is also partnering with the International Organization for Migration to help manage evacuation shelters and provide critical relief supplies, including heavy-duty plastic sheeting to meet critical shelter needs for 3,800 families.

“The United States will continue to partner with the Philippines to better respond to natural disasters and support Filipinos in their recovery efforts. Since 2010, USAID has provided over Php16.9 billion ($340 million) in disaster relief and recovery aid, and boosted the disaster risk reduction capacity of over 100 cities and municipalities in the Philippines,” it said.