The U.S. Civil-Military Support Element-Philippines (CMSE-PHL) recently conducted Tactical Combat Casualty Care and Medical First Responder training with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the Philippine National Police-Maritime Group (PNP-MG), and Bantay Dagat to support their maritime search and rescue and law enforcement missions.

Specifically, the training was conducted with the Philippine Coast Guard-Special Operations Group (PCG-SOG) in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, and the Philippine National Police-Maritime Group (PNP-MG) and Bantay Dagat in Iba, Zambales, the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines said in a statement Tuesday.

The training activities, which took place between November 22 and 27, and December 12 to 16, 2021, drew a total of 55 uniformed and volunteer Philippine personnel. The lessons improved the PCG-SOG and PNP-MG’s abilities to respond to and treat trauma and drowning injuries sustained in the course of duty.

Simulated injury exercise.

In Puerto Princesa, CMSE-PHL led a 5-day medical instruction training that culminated in a simulated injury exercise.

In Iba, the training directly supported PNP-MG’s coastal policing mission, while the basic life-saving techniques introduced to Bantay Dagat provided the volunteer organization the ability to better respond to medical emergencies, including assisting Iba residents who earn their living fishing in the West Philippine Sea.

“Our team is proud to train with the PCG and PNP-MG and support them in their missions in the West Philippine Sea,” said Capt. Richard Hinman, CMSE-PHL Team Leader.

“We have been continuously impressed by their professionalism, dedication, and capability, and hope to continue our strong partnerships in Palawan and Zambales,” he added.

According to PCG-Palawan District Commander Cpt. Angel Viliran, the training “exemplifies the continued close relations between the U.S. and the Philippines.”

For his part, Iba PNP-MG Station Chief PLTC Rommel DG Sobrido said, “The medical training provided by CMSE-PHL will be of great aid to the community we serve and is a prime example of how our partnership can benefit the people of the Philippines.”

This training partnership exemplifies the close relationship between U.S. and Philippine friends, partners, and allies in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region by strengthening maritime law enforcement and maritime search and rescue.