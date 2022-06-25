The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), recently handed over to the Department of Education (DepEd) teaching and learning resources to support its early grade learning initiatives.

USAID Director of the Regional Financial Services Center Bret Campbell led the turnover to DepEd undersecretaries Nepomuceno Malaluan and Diosdado San Antonio.

The resources included USAID-developed teacher training materials, literacy and numeracy packages, early grade reading materials, and materials supporting literacy assessment, USAID said on June 24.

“We are happy to accept the materials, which is symbolic of the strong partnership between DepEd and USAID,” said Undersecretary Malaluan. “In this partnership, we have sought common aspirations, as well as shared commitment.”

The ceremonial handover was held during the National Consultation for Philippine Participation in the 2022 United Nations Transforming Education Summit (TES). To be held in September, TES will bring together global, national, and local education stakeholders to discuss solutions that can transform education.

DepEd organized the national consultations during its Education Forum in Baguio City last week to discuss the policy, planning, and budgetary changes needed to recover learning losses; actions needed to get back on track to meet UN Sustainable Development Goal 4 of inclusive education for all; and steps required to reimagine education systems for the future.

“I have no doubt that the Education Forum will play a key role in ensuring inclusion, consensus, and most importantly, continuity and action,” said Undersecretary Malaluan.

USAID expressed its support for DepEd’s national consultations and called on education partners to find solutions and actions to help transform education.

“The U.S. government, through USAID, remains committed to strengthening and reimagining global education systems and revitalizing national and global efforts to ensure every child has access to free, equitable, and quality education,” said Director Campbell.

Through its ABC+: Advancing Basic Education in the Philippines project, USAID has trained more than 23,000 teachers and distributed more than 11.5 million early grade reading materials to support Filipino learners.